Gold steadies in thin trade as investors assess Fed policy outlook

Gold prices firmed on Monday, although trading was thin due to the holiday season and as investors looked for cues on the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory for next year after it signaled gradual easing in its latest meeting.

Spot gold added 0.3 per cent at $2,628.63 per ounce, as of 0941 GMT, trading in a narrow $16 range. US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $2,643.10.

"(It's a) Quiet day with lower liquidity and limited data releases during the holiday season," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"We retain a constructive outlook for gold in 2025, targeting a move to $2,800/oz by mid-2025."

The Fed cut rates by 25 basis points on Dec. 18, although the central bank's predictions of fewer rate cuts in 2025 resulted in a decline in gold prices to their lowest level since Nov. 18 last week.

US consumer spending increased in November, supporting the Fed's hawkish stance, a sentiment that was also shared by San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly.

Higher interest rates dull non-yielding bullion's appeal.

"Presently, we are in a lull for Christmas week with the gold price trending sideways. Federal Reserve policy is clear with expectations of rising interest rates in the second half of the year," said Michael Langford, chief investment officer at Scorpion Minerals.

"The next big impact is the incoming presidency of (Donald) Trump and the initial presidential decrees that he might declare. This has the potential to add to market volatility and be bullish for gold prices."

Gold, often considered a safe-haven asset, typically performs well during economic uncertainties.

Spot silver rose 0.8 per cent to $29.75 per ounce and platinum climbed 1.3 per cent to $938.43. Palladium steadied at $920.53.