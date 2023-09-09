Gold up by Rs 100, silver unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 60,000/10g

The price of 24-carat gold jumped by Rs 110 during Saturday's early trade, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 60,000, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices, on the other hand, remaiined unchanged with one kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,000.

The price of 22-carat gold was also up by Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,150, Rs 60,000, and Rs 60,330, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,000.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,150, Rs 55,000, and Rs 55,300, respectively.

During Friday's trade, the US gold prices ticked up, buoyed by a slight retreat in the dollar, while investors hunkered down for more economic data next week to gauge the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike plans.

Spot gold inched 0.1 per cent higher at $1,920.49 per ounce by 2:06 p.m. EDT (1806 GMT).

Silver fell 0.1 per cent to $22.93 per ounce, while platinum dropped 1.2 per cent to $892.26. Both are headed for weekly falls.

One kg of silver currently trades at Rs 74,000 in Delhi and Mumbai.

In Chennai, one kg of silver is trading at Rs 77,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)