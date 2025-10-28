Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,23,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,54,900

Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,23,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,54,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,990

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,420 (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 8:18 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,270, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,54,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,990.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,270 in Mumbai and Kolkata, while it remained ₹1,24,900 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,420.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad. In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,490.
     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,13,140.
          
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,54,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,69,900.
 
US gold prices hovered near their lowest in more than two weeks on Tuesday, as optimism over a possible US-China trade deal dented demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors looked forward to major central bank policy announcements this week.
  Spot gold was flat at $3,981.67 per ounce, as of 0024 GMT, after dropping more than 3 per cent in the previous session to its lowest level since October 10. 
US gold futures for December delivery lost 0.6 per cent to $3,996.50 per ounce. 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $46.74 per ounce, platinum slipped 1.2 per cent to $1,571.85 and palladium dipped 0.8 per cent to $1,391.15.
 
 (with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

