Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,23,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,54,900

Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,270, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,54,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,990.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,270 in Mumbai and Kolkata, while it remained ₹1,24,900 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,420.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad. In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,490.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,13,140. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,54,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,69,900. US gold prices hovered near their lowest in more than two weeks on Tuesday, as optimism over a possible US-China trade deal dented demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors looked forward to major central bank policy announcements this week. Spot gold was flat at $3,981.67 per ounce, as of 0024 GMT, after dropping more than 3 per cent in the previous session to its lowest level since October 10.