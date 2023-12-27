Home / Markets / Commodities / Indian refiners seek to boost Middle East supplies as attack delays cargoes

Indian refiners seek to boost Middle East supplies as attack delays cargoes

Shippers turned cautious about entering the Red Sea in recent weeks due to multiple attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels

Indian refiners are concerned their margins may come under pressure due to a sharp rise in insurance and freight costs. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Rakesh Sharma and Ruchi Bhatia

Refiners in India, the world’s third-largest crude oil importer, are seeking to boost supplies from the Middle East and other nearby nations as recent attacks on ships in the Red Sea raise the risk of longer shipping time and higher costs, according to people familiar with the matter.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shippers turned cautious about entering the Red Sea in recent weeks due to multiple attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels. That prompted massive diversions, with many ships taking a longer route around the Cape of Good Hope, adding as much as three weeks to the voyage. Vessels carrying cargoes from the producers in the Mediterranean and North Sea are among those affected, as they travel the Suez Canal and Red Sea en route to Asia.
 
Shipping companies are asking Indian firms to bear the risk premiums for deliveries via the usual route, said the people, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue. The refiners are not willing to bear the additional liability and are scouting for alternative suppliers, they said.
 
Indian refiners are concerned their margins may come under pressure due to a sharp rise in insurance and freight costs. However, they also need to keep pace with domestic demand, which is rising because of the South Asian nation’s rapid economic growth. 
State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd. has already arranged crude oil from other sources, a company official said, but didn’t provide more details.
 
The flow of Russian oil from the Black Sea region may be affected and rerouted, leading to a higher premium for crude from the Middle East, said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. India’s refined fuel product exports to the EU too could be impacted, she said.
 
Although, Indian refiners are concerned about supplies, there hasn’t been any impact on refinery run rates so far, the people said. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the Red Sea attacks, with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,710, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 63,490 per 10g

Gold price rises Rs 230 to Rs 63,230, silver climbs Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

Oil extends weekly gains, up 1% as tensions over Red Sea attacks persist

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India oil importsIsrael-PalestineIndia oil importIndia energy demand

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story