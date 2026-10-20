Apple's 'Pro and tell' event next week: OLED MacBook Pro, more expected

Apple is set to host another product event this month, where it could unveil a new MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen, an updated iMac and a refreshed iPad mini. The company’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, teased the event in a post on X on October 19, writing, “Can’t wait to pro and tell next week.”

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple has sent out invitations for the event, titled “Pro and tell”. It will be held in Los Angeles on October 28 and begin at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST).

This will be Apple’s second event this month. At its earlier “Welcome home” event, the company unveiled the HomeView smart display, HomePod mini 2 and a new Apple TV 4K.

Can’t wait to pro and tell next week. https://t.co/3wUkxwq35i — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 19, 2026

Apple’s pro and tell event: What to expect

MacBook Pro with OLED touchscreen

The main announcement is expected to be a redesigned MacBook Pro with an OLED display and touchscreen support. According to 9to5Mac, Apple is expected to introduce 14-inch and 16-inch models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

The new models are said to have a thinner and lighter design. Apple could replace the existing display notch with a hole-punch camera cutout and a Dynamic Island interface, similar to the feature on its iPhones. These changes would mark a shift in the MacBook Pro's design and display technology.

The touchscreen MacBook Pro is expected to sit above Apple's existing MacBook Pro models rather than replace them.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 chip

Apple could also introduce an updated entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with its next-generation M6 chip. According to 9to5Mac, this model is expected to retain the current design and display technology, with the processor being the main upgrade.

The M6 chip could bring improvements in processing performance and power efficiency.

iMac with M6 chip

An updated iMac is also expected at the event. The current iMac uses Apple's M4 chip, and the next model is tipped to move to the M6 processor.

The new iMac is not expected to receive a major design change. According to 9to5Mac, Apple could focus on the processor upgrade and introduce new colour options.

iPad Mini with OLED display

Apple could also refresh the iPad mini with an OLED display and the A20 Pro chip. The current iPad mini uses an LCD screen, so the reported display change would bring it closer to the iPad Pro range in terms of display technology.

Other expected changes include a front-facing camera repositioned for landscape use, an updated speaker system and improved water resistance.