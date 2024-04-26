Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil up on geopolitical tensions, gains curbed by fading Fed rate cut hopes

Oil up on geopolitical tensions, gains curbed by fading Fed rate cut hopes

Brent crude futures were up 7 cents, or 0.08%, to $89.08 a barrel at 1109 ET (1509 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 6 cents, or 0.07%, to $83.63 a barrel

Israel had stepped up air strikes on Rafah after saying it would evacuate civilians from the southern Gazan city and launch an all-out assault despite allies' warnings this could cause mass casualties.
Reuters HOUSTON
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil prices edged up slightly on Friday, boosted by worries about geopolitical tensions but still under pressure from U.S. data showing inflation rose moderately in March, dampening hopes the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates soon.

Brent crude futures were up 7 cents, or 0.08%, to $89.08 a barrel at 1109 ET (1509 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 6 cents, or 0.07%, to $83.63 a barrel.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.3% last month, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said, on par with an increase the previous month.

In the 12 months through March, U.S. inflation rose 2.7% after advancing 2.5% in February. Last month's increase was broadly in line with economists' expectations.

The Fed targets 2% inflation, so the U.S. central bank policymakers are expected to leave rates unchanged next week.

"The economic data this morning was enough for market participants to conclude that the Fed is not going to be forthcoming with interest rate cuts any time soon", said John Kilduff, partner with Again Capital LLC.

"Geopolitical jitters in the market are what is keeping us aloft, those two competing forces should keep us in check", he added.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Thursday that U.S. GDP growth for the first quarter could be revised higher, and inflation will ease after a clutch of "peculiar" factors held the economy to its weakest showing in nearly two years.

U.S. economic growth was likely stronger than suggested by weak quarterly data, she said. Oil prices have flip-flopped since her comments and release of Friday's data.

Supply concerns supported prices as tensions continue in the Middle East.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said any International Criminal Court rulings would not affect Israel's actions but would "set a dangerous precedent".

"Under my leadership, Israel will never accept any attempt by the International Criminal Court in the Hague to undermine its basic right to defend itself," Netanyahu said in a statement shared on Telegram.

Israel had stepped up air strikes on Rafah after saying it would evacuate civilians from the southern Gazan city and launch an all-out assault despite allies' warnings this could cause mass casualties.

Also Read

US Fed keeps policy rates unchanged for 3rd time: Here're 5 key takeaways

Brent hovers near $80 amid geopolitical tensions over Red Sea attacks

Death Stranding Director's Cut arriving on select Apple devices on Jan 31

Lok Sabha elections, repo rate cut: Factors that could sway markets in FY25

Global trade to decline by about 5% in 2023 amid geopolitical tensions

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,260, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 82,400

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,150, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 82,900

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 73,680, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 85,400

Gold, silver retreat from record levels as Iran-Israel tensions ease

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 74,230, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 86,400

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Crude Oilcommodities

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story