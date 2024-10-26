Gold up Rs 10 at Rs 79,590; silver down to Rs 100; trading at Rs 97,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,590 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver decreased Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 97,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a rise of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,960.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 79,590.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,740 while Rs 79,590 in Bengaluru, and Chennai.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,960.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,110 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 72,960.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Kolkata and Ahmedabad at Rs 97,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 106,900.

US gold prices edged up on Friday after recovering from a profit-taking bout as Middle East tensions and US election jitters supported prices, while palladium prices extended gains to 10-month highs.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,741.50 per ounce by 01:44 p.m. ET (1744 GMT). Prices hit a record $2,758.37 on Wednesday and logged a third straight weekly gain.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $33.61 per ounce after hitting a 12-year high of $34.87 earlier this week. Platinum lost 0.2 per cent to

(With inputs from Reuters)