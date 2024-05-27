Home / Markets / Commodities / Sebi reduces turnover requirement for agri commodity options to Rs 100 cr

Sebi reduces turnover requirement for agri commodity options to Rs 100 cr

The decision has been taken keeping into account representations received from market participants and deliberations by Sebi's Commodity Derivatives Advisory Committee (CDAC)

sebi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 7:33 PM IST
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday lowered the required average daily turnover for launching options on agricultural and agri-processed commodities to Rs 100 crore from Rs 200 crore earlier.

This change will take effect from June 1, Sebi said.

"It is decided that for launching options contracts on agricultural and agri-processed commodities, the average daily turnover of underlying futures contracts of the corresponding commodity during the previous twelve months shall be Rs 100 crore instead of existing Rs 200 crore," Sebi said in a circular.
 

With regards to eligibility criteria for launching options on commodity futures, Sebi said that options can be traded on a stock exchange only if the underlying commodity futures meet certain criteria.

For agricultural and agri-processed commodities, the average daily turnover of the underlying futures contracts over the past 12 months must be at least Rs 100 crore. For other commodities, the average daily turnover must be at least Rs 1,000 crore.

Topics :SEBISebi normsagri commoditiesstock market trading

First Published: May 27 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

