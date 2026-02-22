Silver, gold set for gains next week on global trade strains: Analysts

Silver and gold are expected to extend their gains next week as investors sought safety in safe-haven assets amid renewed trade tensions following US President Donald Trump's decision to raise global tariffs and rising geopolitical strains in the Middle East, analysts said.

Market participants will closely watch key economic indicators, including the US Producer Price Index (PPI), consumer confidence data, weekly initial jobless claims and the People's Bank of China's lending rate decision, for cues on the direction of precious metals, they added.

"Markets are awaiting the US producer price index (PPI), housing data, consumer confidence, regional Fed indicators, and the People's Bank of China's prime rate decision," Choice Broking said.

The brokerage firm said escalating geopolitical risks and Trump's move to raise global tariffs after the US Supreme Court's ruling have revived trade uncertainties and strengthened safe-haven demand for bullion. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver futures climbed Rs 8,584, or 3.5 per cent, while gold advanced Rs 981, or nearly 1 per cent, over the past week. "Gold prices traded in a narrow range during the week ended February 20, as MCX gold fluctuated between Rs 1.5-1.6 lakh per 10 grams. Softer US data and rising geopolitical risks pushed prices higher, with investors priced in the possibility of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve," Prathamesh Mallya, DVP - Research, Non-Agri Commodities and Currencies, Angel One, said.

Mallya said renewed tensions in the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and broader market volatility have driven some investors towards gold as a hedge against uncertainty. "Overall, the risk-off sentiment remained in precious metals in this week. We expect gold prices might move higher towards Rs 1.61 lakh per 10 grams," he added. Choice Broking noted that increased post-Lunar New Year liquidity and firm industrial demand from solar and aluminium segments have also lent strength to silver's performance. In the international markets, Comex silver futures increased USD 4.38, or 5.62 per cent to finish at USD 82.34 per ounce, while gold gained USD 34.6, or nearly 1 per cent, to close at USD 5,080.9, during the past week.