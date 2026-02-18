Associate Sponsors

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,54,190; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,59,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,340

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,340 | Image: Canva/Free
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 7:31 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,54,190, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,340.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,190 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,56,210 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,340.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,43,190 in Chennai. 
             
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,490.
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,64,900.
 
US gold edged up on Wednesday on dip-buying, after losing more than 2 per cent in the last session on progress in US-Iran talks, while thin trade on account of the Lunar New year holidays across Asia pressured prices.
 
Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $4,886.69 per ounce by 0110 GMT, after declining more than 2 per cent to a more than one-week low on Tuesday.
 
US gold futures for April delivery was steady at $4,904.50.
 
Spot platinum gained 0.9 per cent to $2,025.80 per ounce, while palladium added 0.5 per cent to $1,690.54.
 
 (with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 7:31 AM IST

