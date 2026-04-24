Silver outlook bearish in near-term; Analyst flag $72 as next key support

Performance:

On April 23, spot silver swung in the wide range of $74.24-$78.37.

The white metal, replicating the yellow metal's moves, has been up for four straight weeks. It closed with a weekly gain of 6.61 per cent at $80.89 in the week ending April 17 as it came close to our intended short-term target of $85. Since then, it has been under pressure on inflation worries, stoking rate concerns.

At the time of writing this article, spot silver was trading at $76.11, down by 1.55 per cent for the day.

Geopolitics and oil:

The US President Trump has ordered to shoot the boats placing sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the US calling Iran for peace talks, Iran has not shown any willingness to negotiate as the US blockade continues. In addition, handing over the enriched Uranium pile remains the most crucial point of contention.

Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), comparing the oil and gas supply crunch from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz with energy supply crises in 1973, 1979, and 2022, warned that the current energy crisis precipitated by the conflict in the Middle East is worse than any in recent history, and its impact will deepen the longer it goes on.

Dollar index and yields:

At the time of writing this article, the US Dollar Index at 98.05 was down by 0.05 per cent for the day. Both 2-year and 10-year yields were largely steady at 4.29 oer cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively.

ETF and COMEX Inventory: As of April 22, total known global silver ETF holdings stood at 798.55 MOz, down by 7.36 per cent year-to-date (Y-T-D). Holdings have declined by 4.1 per cent since the start of the Iran war as investors exited some of their positions on a firmer Dollar, reduced rate cut probability, and volatility.

Registered COMEX silver inventory has slumped by 61 per cent to 79.27 MOz from the record peak of 201 MOz in September 2025. China's silver inventory: SHFE on warrant silver stocks have recovered from around an 11-year low level of 252 tons to 648 tons -- a four-month high, but remain at the decade's low level as inventory is down by 80 per cent from the record peak of 3091 tons.

Silver inventory at China's Shanghai Gold Exchange is at a decadal low, too. LBMA lease rate: One-month LBMA lease rate at 0.04 per cent does not reflect any pressing supply issues in the short run.