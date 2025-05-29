Royalty to sovereign wealth funds, everyone is buying Bitcoin: Eric Trump

Appearing alongside his brother Donald Trump Jr., Eric made a bullish forecast, predicting that the value of Bitcoin would skyrocket in the near future, citing surging global demand and tightening supply. Bitcoin, even in small amounts, could be worth a fortune, said Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump. Speaking at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas, he claimed that even 0.1 BTC, a fraction of the flagship cryptocurrency, could hold significant value in the near future.Appearing alongside his brother Donald Trump Jr., Eric made a bullish forecast, predicting that the value of Bitcoin would skyrocket in the near future, citing surging global demand and tightening supply.

“Everybody in the world wants Bitcoin,” Eric Trump told a packed audience. “I do not care where you are—royal families, financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds—everyone is buying Bitcoin. No one wants to get rid of it.”

Notably, the flagship cryptocurrency reached a new all-time high of $111,970.17 earlier this month on May 22. This followed nearly four months of sideways consolidation, which led to the cryptocurrency surpassing its previous peak of $109,114.88, set on January 20 this year, reflecting a strong bullish resurgence.

Eric emphasised that Bitcoin’s increasing scarcity is contributing to its upward trajectory. “The OTC desks have the least amount of Bitcoin on their books than ever before. The supply is drying up while the price keeps going up,” he said, referring to over-the-counter trading platforms used by institutional investors. He also highlighted the growing institutional adoption of Bitcoin, pointing to recent moves by companies such as GameStop and Truth Social. “Twelve months ago, maybe 100 companies had Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Now, every single day, another sovereign wealth fund is jumping in,” Eric added.

Eric further noted that the popularity and demand for the well-known cryptocurrency are not restricted to any particular region but span the entire globe. “This isn’t just America. This is the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Fortune 500 companies, private family offices. Everyone wants it as a balance sheet item.”

He encouraged new investors not to be discouraged by Bitcoin’s high price tag, reminding them that the system was designed for fractional purchases. “Don’t be afraid of the integer. You can buy fractions. That is how Satoshi intended it. We are still so early to the game,” he said, referencing Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator.