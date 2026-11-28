Binance ??said on Friday it received in-principle approval from ??Bhutan's Gelephu Central Bank to establish regulated digital-asset ‌operations in the Himalayan kingdom, as part of its plans to expand into five Asian markets next year.

"The in-principle approval is a first ‌step, not a full license, and Binance must satisfy the conditions specified by GCB...before ‌the relevant regulated ‌activities may commence," the world's ‌largest ??cryptocurrency exchange said in a statement.

Binance's expansion push follows a security breach linked to North Korea that ‌resulted in $6.3 billion being ‌stolen from its platform last month.