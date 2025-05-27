Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sagility India shares hit lower circuit as promoter offloads 15.02% via OFS

Sagility India shares hit lower circuit as promoter offloads 15.02% via OFS

Sagility's stock fell as much as 5 per cent as its promoter looks to offload a 15.02 per cent stake via an offer for sale

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Sagility India were locked at 5 per cent lower circuit on Tuesday as its promoter looks to offload a 15.02 per cent stake via an offer for sale to achieve the minimum public shareholding limit. 
 
Sagility's stock fell as much as 5 per cent during the day to hit a lower circuit of 40.7 per share, the lowest level since May 9 this year. This is compared to a 0.31 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 11:52 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have fallen over 12 per cent from its recent peak of ₹48.6, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has fallen 19.2 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Sagility has a total market capitalisation of ₹19,062.37 crore. 
 

Sagility India OFS details 

Sagility B.V., the promoter entity of Sagility India, will sell up to 15.02 per cent of its stake in the company through an offer for sale on May 27 and May 28, 2025, according to an exchange filing on Monday. 

Also Read

steel, aluminium

This steel company's stock gained 5% in trade after posting Q4 results

Blue Dart Express

Blue Dart Express shares slide 6% after Q4 results; Profit falls 29%

share market stock market trading

Here's why Sumitomo Chemical India share price was under pressure today

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

ITI Ltd share price hit 10% upper circuit in trade ahead of releasing Q4

PG Electroplast

PG Electroplast rebounds 3% after block deal; promoter group likely seller

 
The base offer includes 34.61 crore equity shares, representing 7.39 per cent of the total paid-up share capital, with an option to offload an additional 35.69 crore shares (7.62 per cent) under the oversubscription option. If fully exercised, the total offer will comprise 70.3 crore shares.
 
Non-retail investors can place bids on Tuesday, May 27  and may also opt to carry forward un-allotted bids to the next day. Retail investors can participate on Wednesday, May 28, during the trading hours. The floor price for the OFS has been set at ₹38 per share, over a 10 per cent discount to Monday's closing price.  
As of the March quarter, Sagility B.V. has about 82.39 per cent stake in the company, according to BSE data.   

Sagility India Q4FY25 results 

Sagility India reported a consolidated net profit of ₹182.57 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024–25 (Q4 FY25), marking a sharp rise of 127.64 per cent from ₹80.20 crore recorded in the same period last year.  ALSO READ: ITI Ltd share price hit 10% upper circuit in trade ahead of releasing Q4 
Revenue from operations grew 22.23 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,568.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Adjusted Ebitda for the quarter stood at ₹383.20 crore, up 22.85 per cent from ₹311.90 crore reported in Q4 FY24. The adjusted Ebitda margin improved slightly to 24.4 per cent from 24.3 per cent a year ago.
  ALSO READ: Blue Dart Express shares slide 6% after Q4 results; Profit falls 29%

More From This Section

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 140 pts amid volatility, Nifty near 24,900; Volatility index rises 3%

Leels Hotels IPO

Leela Hotels IPO Day 2 update: Check latest subscription status, GMP, more

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Bajaj Healthcare slips 9% on weak Q4 operational performance; details here

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

D-St bleeds as Sensex drops 900 pts, Nifty below 24,800; Why markets fell?

Atlas V rocket, Kuiper

Defence shares extend rally; GRSE, BEML, BDL gain up to 5% in weak market

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets OFS norms MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Markets insights Trading strategies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon