BITS consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of BITS rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 90.46% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.97% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.300.24 25 1.130.89 27 OPM %40.0020.83 -29.207.87 - PBDT0.130.04 225 0.370.19 95 PBT0.090.03 200 0.210.14 50 NP0.080.04 100 0.232.41 -90
