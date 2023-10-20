Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Bitcoin hits two-month high above $30,000 in volatile trading week

Bitcoin hits two-month high above $30,000 in volatile trading week

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by circulation, climbed as high as $30,022, its highest since July 23. It was last up 4% on the day

Reuters LONDON
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bitcoin jumped on Friday above $30,000 for first time since July , taking gains for the week past 10%, against a backdrop of volatile trading across cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by circulation, climbed as high as $30,022, its highest since July 23. It was last up 4% on the day.
 
There was no immediate news catalyst for the move in bitcoin, said Joseph Edwards, head of research at London crypto firm Enigma Securities. Bitcoin is known for its volatility and the opacity of its markets.
 
The mood across the broader financial markets has also been nervy lately. Investor sentiment has been rattled by war in the Middle East, a rise in benchmark U.S. 10-year yields towards 5% and concern about the prospect of interest rates staying a lot higher for a lot longer.
 
Bitcoin markets have been especially skittish this week, as investors await news of the fate of applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by major financial firms including BlackRock.
The approval of any such applications, crypto investors have said, could usher in a new wave of capital to the asset class.
 
"Crypto assets are increasingly bucking the sell-off seen across stocks and bonds, as investors focus on the coming catalysts, like a potential SEC approval of a spot ETF," eToro strategist Ben Laidler said.
 
Bitcoin rose suddenly on Monday, before giving up nearly all its gains, after asset manager BlackRock denied a crypto media report that its high-profile ETF application has been approved.

Also Read

Bitcoin breaches $30k-mark fuelled by Powell's comments, spot ETF filings

Crypto wrap: Market flat as US Fed's comments keep investors cautious

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Bitcoin's monthly streak brings $100,000 into view if history is right

US court ruling on Grayscale ETF pushes crypto market up, Bitcoin jumps 5%

G20 ministerial for swift implementation of roadmap to deal with crypto

Crypto wrap: Israel-Hamas war ignites sell-off, Ethereum lowest since March

Sam Bankman-Fried hoped to be US president someday: Star witness Ellison

Jury selection resumes at fraud trial for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Thousands lose over Rs 200 cr in series of crypto rug-pulls in Himachal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bitcoincryptocurrencycryptocurrencies

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story