Bitcoin targets $111k breakout, ETH shows resilience as crypto rebounds

SI Reporter
Sep 02 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
The crypto markets showed signs of recovery in trade on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, with the flagship currency, Bitcoin (BTC), holding above the $110,400 level. The cryptocurrency has been consolidating just above $110,000 and is trying hard to reduce the selling pressure. Among the popular altcoins, Ethereum, and Binance Coin are approaching a potential trend reversal, while XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Tron, and Cardano are exhibiting notable strength and resilience.
 
At last check, Bitcoin was trading around $110,430, higher by 2.25 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $67.32 billion. Bitcoin's market capitalisation stood at $2.19 trillion, the highest among all cryptocurrencies. The world’s most popular cryptocurrency has fluctuated in the range of $107,480 – $110,578 in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin faces resistance at $111,000 levels

The crypto market’s 2 per cent rebound over the past 24 hours, Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange, said, reflects a mix of structural and technical drivers. Perpetual futures volumes have spiked over 100 per cent, pointing to heightened leveraged speculation.
 
Echoing a similar view, Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, said that while capital rotation pressure continues, on-chain data shows a bullish trend. "Bitcoin exchange reserves have dropped to a seven-year low, signaling strong investor conviction and easing immediate sell-side pressure," said Patel.
 
From a technical point of view, Bitcoin has sharply bounced from $107,000 and is now testing the $110,000–$111,000 resistance zone, a level that has repeatedly acted as a supply wall. "A decisive close above $111,000 could trigger a short squeeze toward $112,500–$113,500, while rejection risks a pullback toward $107,000," said Sehgal.

Ethereum eyes $4,600

Ethereum, on the other hand, is lagging slightly but sits at a key breakout point, holding $4,300 support and now retesting its descending trendline. 
At last check, it was trading around $4,408, higher by 0.2 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $35.85 billion. ETH's market capitalisation stood at $531.98 billion.
 
A break above $4,450, Sehgal believes, could accelerate momentum for Ethereum toward $4,600. "The recent $3.7 billion BTC-to-ETH rotation adds to the risk-on sentiment, but upcoming U.S. labor data will likely determine whether this rally sustains or fades," said Sehgal.

Altcoins trade mixed

MemeCore was the best-performing altcoin on CoinMarketCap, with a gain of 38 percent. Pump.fun, Four, Sky, Ethena, Bitcoin Cash, World Liberty Financial, Bitget Token, Pudgy Penguins, Ondo, Avalanche, and Stellar were other gainers, rising in the range of 4–12 per cent.
 
Cronos, Pyth Network, Bonk, Pi, UNUS SED LEO, Flare, PancakeSwap, and VeChain were among the top losers on CoinMarketCap, falling up to 6 per cent.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Bitcoin prices Bitcoin trading Bitcoin buying cryptocurrencies crypto trading bitcoin cryptocurrencies

Sep 02 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

