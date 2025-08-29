Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / All companies will be Bitcoin treasuries, says Blockstream CEO Adam Back

All companies will be Bitcoin treasuries, says Blockstream CEO Adam Back

Speaking to a global audience of investors and industry leaders, Back predicted that in the near future, most companies will hold Bitcoin as a central part of their treasury strategy

Bitcoin
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
At the forefront of cryptocurrency innovation, Adam Back, co-founder and CEO of Blockstream, delivered a bold forecast on the future of corporate finance during the Bitcoin Asia Conference 2025. Speaking to a global audience of investors and industry leaders, Back predicted that in the near future, most companies will hold Bitcoin as a central part of their treasury strategy.
 
“Eventually, all companies are going to be Bitcoin treasuries,” Back said during his address to industry leaders.
 
The conference, held from August 28 to 29 in Hong Kong and organised by Bitcoin Magazine, brought together some of the most influential voices in the crypto space. Notable speakers included Dominik Weil, Abel Seow, Yat Siu, Eric Wall, Stephan Livera, Kevin Zhang, Ethan Vera, JP Richardson, Michael Wu, Louis Liu, Aaron van Wirdum, Eric Trump, Balaji Srinivasan, Changpeng Zhao, and Mark Moss.

Bitcoin as a corporate treasury asset

Back—best known for inventing the Hashcash proof-of-work algorithm cited by Satoshi Nakamoto in the original Bitcoin whitepaper—remains confident in Bitcoin’s long-term role in both business and finance. He argued that the most effective way for companies to outperform Bitcoin is to integrate it directly into their financial strategies.
 
“The only way for a company to match or even outperform Bitcoin,” he explained, “is to buy Bitcoin and use capital markets to increase Bitcoin per share. Operate your core business, reinvest profits to buy more Bitcoin, and use additional profits to grow your products and services.”
 
He concluded, “From that perspective, I believe companies will eventually become Bitcoin treasury companies.” 

Bitcoin market snapshot

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s most widely held cryptocurrency, is currently in a consolidation phase after reaching an all-time high of $124,457 on August 14, 2025. Last check, BTC was trading around $110,121, approximately 11.5 per cent below its peak, with a 24-hour trading volume of ₹60.95 billion.
 
The flagship digital asset’s market capitalisation stands at ₹42.19 trillion, firmly maintaining its position as the largest cryptocurrency by the marketcap in the world.

Topics :Bitcoin tradingbitcoin pricecryptocurrencybitcoin cryptocurrenciescrypto trading

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

