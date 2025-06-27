Bitcoin tops $108k before pullback amid options expiry; altcoins retreat

Bitcoin price today, Friday, January 27, 2025: The flagship cryptocurrency, The flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), briefly crossed the $108,000 mark on Friday before retreating, as traders remained cautious ahead of the $40 billion options expiry scheduled later in the day.

Bitcoin was trading at around $107,397.18, down 0.21 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $48.34 billion, at 11:22 AM on Friday, June 27, 2025, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency fluctuated between $106,519.66 and $108,190.55 during the same period. Bitcoin’s market capitalisation stood at approximately $2.13 trillion, maintaining its position as the most valuable digital asset.

Analysts see resistance at $108k levels

Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, on the other hand, remains optimistic and said that Bitcoin is trading steadily above $107,100 after testing resistance at $108,000, a key level where both buyers and sellers are actively engaged. For Bitcoin, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus Crypto Platform, believes that there is likely to be some downward pressure, with $105,000 serving as a key support level. "Bitcoin should rally strongly early next week with the US Fed indicating three further interest rate cuts in 2025. Altcoins have not shown strength in the last 2 days, with Bitcoin dominance hitting a new yearly high around 66 per cent," said Subburaj. Till this metric reverses to 62 per cent, Subburaj suggests investors are better off holding a Bitcoin majority in their crypto portfolios.

"If the buyers maintain conviction, we could see seller liquidity absorbed around $108k, setting the stage for a potential breakout. The market sentiment remains strong, supported by regulatory progress like the Senate Banking Committee’s aim to pass digital asset market structure legislation by September," said Patel. Additionally, the weakening Dollar Index continues to bring capital into the market. For the flagship currency, Patel sees the support at current levels lies at $106,000. Ethereum, and other altcoins retreat Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, briefly surpassed the $2,500 level but failed to hold gains. It was last quoted at $2,451.87, down 0.98 percent, with a trading volume of $1.7 billion. Ethereum’s 24-hour price range stood between $2,386.32 and $2,500.11.