BoJ hawkish signals weigh on crypto; Bitcoin dips below $90k, ETH holds $3k

Over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market fell 1.01 per cent, extending its monthly decline to 4.83 per cent. Total market capitalisation shed over $130 billion, now standing at $2.98 trillion. Around 116,000 traders were liquidated, with losses exceeding $295 million, highlighting high leverage and fragile market sentiment.

Despite near-term caution, institutional sentiment remains constructive. “Major banks in Brazil and the U.S. are recommending 1–3% portfolio allocations to Bitcoin, signaling growing mainstream acceptance. While liquidity tightening could extend short-term pressure, long-term adoption trends, new regulatory clarity in the UK, and US approvals for crypto banking licenses continue to reinforce the structural strength,” said Riya Sehgal, research analyst, Delta Exchange.

The current decline in Bitcoin, according to CoinSwitch Markets Desk, is due to BTC moving lower after failing to sustain the $92,000–$93,000 range, which triggered profit-taking and a shift to short-term risk-off positioning.

“With no immediate bullish catalyst, sellers gradually took control while buyers remained cautious, resulting in an orderly decline rather than a panic-driven sell-off. At the same time, upside is being capped by steady options selling from long-term Bitcoin holders. The brief consolidation near $90,000 acted as a bear flag, followed by continuation toward the $88,000 zone,” said CoinSwitch.

In the near term, holding $88,000 could allow a relief bounce, while a break lower, analysts believe, may open downside toward $86,000–$87,000. A decisive reclaim above $90,000–$91,000 would be needed to stabilise sentiment.