Bulls take charge as Bitcoin reclaims $106k: What's driving crypto markets?

Traders eye US Fed speech

Bitcoin, Edul Patel, co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, said, has gained bullish momentum after Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel. "The ceasefire alleviated immediate concerns about global oil disruptions and restored geopolitical stability, prompting capital to flow back into risk assets," said Patel.

The focus, Patel said, now shifts to US Fed Chair Powell’s speech later today. A dovish signal hinting at rate cuts could push Bitcoin past the $107,700 resistance, with support moving up to $103,200.

Echoing similar views, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus Crypto Platform, said that the crypto markets have re-engaged their risk-on stance after a ceasefire announcement between Israel and Iraq. "With equity markets bouncing and gold taking a hit, the wider sentiment has turned bullish. Bitcoin is back to its previous consolidation zone above $105,000, which should now set the stage for the next move up," said Subburaj.