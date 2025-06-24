Trump announces 'complete and total' ceasefire between Israel, Iran

US President Donald Trump announced a “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran, signalling a potential end to nearly two weeks of escalating conflict in the Middle East. The ceasefire, brokered by Washington DC, will be phased in over 24 hours and aims to officially conclude what Trump labelled “THE 12 DAY WAR”.
The surprise announcement was made via Trump’s Truth Social platform late Monday night, shortly after Iran launched missile strikes on a US military base in Qatar in retaliation to American airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. The US reported no casualties. ALSO READ: Iran targets US military bases in Qatar; India issues advisory to citizens
Trump said the agreement will begin around midnight Tuesday (EST), with Iran initiating a 12-hour ceasefire followed by Israel. If successful, the full cessation of hostilities will be formalised by midnight Wednesday.
An Iranian official confirmed Tehran had accepted the US proposal, according to Reuters. However, there has been no immediate response from the Israeli government. Iranian state media has yet to confirm the development and continues to report Israeli airstrikes around Tehran.
The White House reposted Trump’s message with an image of the president holding a cap that said “Trump was right about everything”.
Also Read
Earlier, Vice President JD Vance described the conflict and the US strikes as a “reset moment” for the region, suggesting Iran may now reconsider its nuclear ambitions in light of US military resolve.
"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE..." –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/hLTBT34KnG— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 23, 2025
In his post, Trump declared: “God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”