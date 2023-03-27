Crypto exchange Binance, its CEO sued by CFTC over US regulatory violations

By Allyson Versprille, Lydia Beyoud, Tom Schoenberg and Ava Benny-Morrison

The US took its most forceful move yet on Monday to crack down on crypto exchange Binance Holdings Ltd. and its chief executive officer Changpeng Zhao.



The Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleged in federal court in Chicago that Binance and its CEO, who is known as CZ, routinely broke American derivatives rules as the the firm grew to be the world’s largest trading platform. Binance should have registered with the agency years ago and continues to violate the CFTC’s rules, according to the regulator.

Representatives for Binance and Zhao didn’t respond to requests for comment.



In addition to suing CZ and several Binance entities, the CFTC also alleged that Samuel Lim, Binance’s former chief compliance officer, broke its rules.