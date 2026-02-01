Crypto market sell-off intensifies amid equity rout, geopolitical tensions

The sell-off in global equity markets spilled over into cryptocurrencies, which remain under pressure amid volatile global macroeconomic conditions. Bitcoin and Ethereum registered sharp declines over the past 48 hours as global risk sentiment weakened.

Bitcoin briefly slipped below the $76,000 level, touching an intraday low of $75,815.88, before recovering to trade above $78,900. At last check, the cryptocurrency was trading at $78,898.74, down 6.06 per cent over the past 24 hours, with trading volumes of $73.06 billion. Over the same period, Bitcoin moved in a wide range of $75,815.88 to $84,107.95, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin has now declined more than 37 per cent from its peak of $126,198.07, recorded on October 7, 2025. Although its market capitalisation has slipped below $2 trillion to $1.57 trillion, it continues to remain the largest cryptocurrency by market value.

Ethereum mirrored the broader market trend, slipping below the $2,500 level to its lowest levels since March 2025. At the time of writing, Ethereum was trading 9.33 per cent lower at $2,445.34, with a 24-hour trading volume of $49.17 billion. The token traded between $2,248.70 and $2,703.38 over the past 24 hours on CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum is now down more than 50 per cent from its all-time high of $4,953.73, scaled on August 25, 2025.