Crypto markets hold steady as investors digest Bank of Japan's rate hike

A more positive sentiment spread across the market following the cooler-than-expected US inflation data. According to Akshat Siddhant, lead quant analyst at Mudrex, “At current levels, Bitcoin’s price suggests that markets have digested the Bank of Japan’s 25bps rate hike. This was largely priced in, with the unwinding of the yen carry trade already underway. Now that the final major macro event for the year is out of the way, and the CPI print came in cooler-than-expected, we could see a relief rally across the market in the coming days.”Bitcoin ETFs recorded $457 million in net inflows, which, Siddhant believes, could help push Bitcoin past the $90,000 mark. "If this happens, bulls would likely regain control, paving the way for further upside. $84,000 remains a strong support zone for the moment,” said Siddhant.