IPO Calendar: SME segment to see 10 new issues, 4 listings next week

IPO Calendar: The primary market is set for another busy week, though activity in the mainboard segment is expected to remain muted. The initial public subscription (IPO) of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality will open for subscription on Monday, December 22, 2025, while KSH International is scheduled for listing on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.
The SME segment will see robust activity, with several new issues lined up, including EPW India, Dachepalli Publishers, Shyam Dhani Industries, Sundrex Oil Co, Dhara Rail Projects, Nanta Tech, Admach Systems, Bai Kakaji Polymers, Apollo Techno Industries, and E to E Transportation Infrastructure. SME listings this week include Nepture Logitek, Global Ocean Logistics, MARC Technocrats, and Phytochem Remedies, providing investors with multiple opportunities in the primary market.
Here are the key details of upcoming IPOs next week:
Gujarat Kidney IPO
Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality, a multispeciality healthcare services provider, is set to launch its IPO on Monday, December 22, 2025. The issue will close for bidding on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹250.80 crore through a fresh issue of 22 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹108 to ₹114 per share, with a lot size of 128 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,592 to participate in this IPO.
The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, December 26, 2025. The equity shares are likely to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Monday, December 29, 2025. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.
In the SME segment, EPW India, Dachepalli Publishers, Shyam Dhani Industries, and Sundrex Oil Co will open for subscription on Monday, December 22, 2025. On Tuesday, December 23, Dhara Rail Projects (₹50.20 crore), Nanta Tech (₹31.81 crore), Admach Systems (₹42.60 crore), Bai Kakaji Polymers (₹105.17 crore), and Apollo Techno Industries (₹47.96 crore) will open for subscription. E to E Transportation Infrastructure (₹84.22 crore) is scheduled to open on Friday, December 26, 2025.
IPO listings next week
On the mainboard, activity will remain muted, with only KSH International scheduled to make its market debut on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. In the SME segment, Neptune Logitek will list on BSE SME on Monday, December 22, followed by Global Ocean Logistics on BSE SME and MARC Technocrats on NSE SME, both debuting on Wednesday, December 24. The week will conclude with Phytochem Remedies listing on the BSE SME on Friday, December 26.