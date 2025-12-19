Friday, December 19, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / IPO Calendar: SME segment to see 10 new issues, 4 listings next week

IPO Calendar: SME segment to see 10 new issues, 4 listings next week

IPO Calendar: The SME segment will see robust activity, with several new issues lined up, including EPW India, Dachepalli Publishers, Shyam Dhani Industries, Sundrex Oil Co, and Dhara Rail Projects

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar For Next Week

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO Calendar: The primary market is set for another busy week, though activity in the mainboard segment is expected to remain muted. The initial public subscription (IPO) of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality will open for subscription on Monday, December 22, 2025, while KSH International is scheduled for listing on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.
 
The SME segment will see robust activity, with several new issues lined up, including EPW India, Dachepalli Publishers, Shyam Dhani Industries, Sundrex Oil Co, Dhara Rail Projects, Nanta Tech, Admach Systems, Bai Kakaji Polymers, Apollo Techno Industries, and E to E Transportation Infrastructure. SME listings this week include Nepture Logitek, Global Ocean Logistics, MARC Technocrats, and Phytochem Remedies, providing investors with multiple opportunities in the primary market. 
 

Here are the key details of upcoming IPOs next week:

Gujarat Kidney IPO

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality, a multispeciality healthcare services provider, is set to launch its IPO on Monday, December 22, 2025. The issue will close for bidding on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹250.80 crore through a fresh issue of 22 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹108 to ₹114 per share, with a lot size of 128 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,592 to participate in this IPO.
 
The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, December 26, 2025. The equity shares are likely to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Monday, December 29, 2025. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. 

Also Read

stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 450 pts in broad-based buying; Nifty atop 25,950; Shriram Fin up 4%

IPO

Anupam Mittal-backed Travelstack Tech files DRHP, eyes ₹250-cr via IPO

energy sector

Energy stocks to gain from SHANTI Bill, says Elara Capital; top bets here

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price Today: Stock trades at 20% premium; should you book profit?

equity market, stocks, share market

ICICI Pru AMC makes solid D-St debut; lists at 20% premium on bourses

 
In the SME segment, EPW India, Dachepalli Publishers, Shyam Dhani Industries, and Sundrex Oil Co will open for subscription on Monday, December 22, 2025. On Tuesday, December 23, Dhara Rail Projects (₹50.20 crore), Nanta Tech (₹31.81 crore), Admach Systems (₹42.60 crore), Bai Kakaji Polymers (₹105.17 crore), and Apollo Techno Industries (₹47.96 crore) will open for subscription. E to E Transportation Infrastructure (₹84.22 crore) is scheduled to open on Friday, December 26, 2025.

IPO listings next week

On the mainboard, activity will remain muted, with only KSH International scheduled to make its market debut on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. In the SME segment, Neptune Logitek will list on BSE SME on Monday, December 22, followed by Global Ocean Logistics on BSE SME and MARC Technocrats on NSE SME, both debuting on Wednesday, December 24. The week will conclude with Phytochem Remedies listing on the BSE SME on Friday, December 26. 
 

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment done; GMP signals solid D-Street debut

NSE, stock market

Goldman, JPMorgan expect India's record IPO boom to continue in 2026

initial public offering, IPO

Shyam Dhani Inds IPO opens Dec 22; GMP 50%: Check price band, key dates

ipo market listing share market

KSH International IPO closes today; subscription lags at 35%, GMP flat

Gujarat Kidney IPO

Investing in Gujarat Kidney IPO? Check 5 key risks before you decide

Topics : Stock Market Today IPO Calendar IPOs SME IPOs IPO market IPO activity Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon