Crypto platform Giottus announces zero-fee trades for all customers

Giottus, a crypto investment platform, has announced zero-fee crypto trades for all customers starting Wednesday. All trades in over 200 crypto-rupee pairs on the platform will carry zero fees – a first for the industry in India.





This move is expected to enable Indian crypto traders and investors to plan their trades with ease and, in turn, improve their profitability. Trading costs and deductions often add up and eat into margins, especially in a bear market. Recognising this, Giottus, with the stated aim of making investing simple for its customers, has taken the lead in enabling the zero-fee initiative. This will also improve liquidity on trading pairs, with customers likely to get the best daily prices for crypto assets available in the country.

"We are a customer-centric organization that believes in making crypto accessible to the masses. The zero-fee move was an easy but necessary decision, given the extended bear market we have witnessed in the past two years. We hope our customers love this and make best use of our crypto investment suite including Staking, Fixed Rewards, SIPs, and Baskets," said Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.

Giottus, with over a million users, is a customer-centric, all-in-one crypto investment platform, through which investors can buy and sell crypto assets in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali. Giottus is currently India’s top-rated crypto platform according to consumer ratings on Facebook, Google, and Trustpilot. “Giottus continues to raise the bar in the Indian virtual digital assets (VDA) industry by prioritising customer satisfaction, compliance, and security. The latest move is aimed to be a huge win for its customers and will remove one of the hurdles for investors in the space,” the company said in a statement.