Crypto struggle continues amid broader market uncertainty; analysts wary

The sell-off pressure continues to mount on the cryptocurrency market , with Bitcoin and Ethereum struggling to gain any meaningful momentum amid broader financial market volatility. Both assets have extended their corrective phases, mirroring the lackluster performance in traditional markets, as a risk-off sentiment continues to grip investor outlook, analysts said.

Bitcoin has dipped below the $67,000 mark, facing stiff resistance around the $70,000 level. According to Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange, the recent price drop in Bitcoin is part of a broader market trend, largely driven by risk aversion in the financial markets. "Bitcoin’s latest drop closely tracked high-growth US tech stocks, indicating the sell-off was driven by a broader risk-off sentiment across financial markets," Sehgal said.

Meanwhile, macroeconomic dynamics continue to influence sentiment. Polymarket bettors assign a 93 per cent probability that the Federal Reserve will hold rates steady in March, with only a 7 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point cut. "In parallel, the Fed is expected to inject $16 billion into the economy this week, a move that could temporarily ease liquidity pressures but also reinforce volatility across both traditional and crypto markets," Sehgal added. Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, believes that "any recalibration of rate-cut expectations could spill over into crypto. This is especially true after crypto has remained highly sensitive to shifts in bond yields and the dollar of late."

That said, on-chain data continues to frame the current phase as one of distribution rather than capitulation. Glassnode’s latest weekly on-chain assessment places Bitcoin well below its estimated ‘true market mean’ near $79,000. The realised price sits just under $55,000. This wide gap, Subburaj said, suggests persistent overhead supply, meaning longer-term holders are largely inactive, and shorter-term participants are driving price action within a broad $60,000-$72,000 corridor. Major analysts' desks, including CryptoQuant, echoed this view and pointed to $55,000 as the next major stress-test level. Further, the flows into US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs have offered little directional clarity. Data available up to February 17 showed a modest net inflow of about $14.8 million, indicating selective accumulation rather than a decisive risk-on shift. Complete flow data for February 18 was still awaited at the time of writing. There is, however, a sense of hesitation among institutional allocators.

Bitcoin faces resistance at $68,800–$70,000 At last check, Bitcoin was trading around $67,592, lower by 0.80 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $33.25 billion. The digital asset's market capitalisation remains near $1.35 trillion, although it has slipped from its all-time high of $126,198 reached in October 2025. Bitcoin’s technical charts, analysts said, reveal a descending channel, with resistance near $68,800–$70,000. "A break below $66,000 could accelerate losses toward $64,200, while sustained momentum above $68,800 may trigger a short-term recovery," said Sehgal. Subburaj, on the other hand, noted that Bitcoin is trading in a consolidation band around $67,000, with the secondary demand zone at $63,000-$60,000. "Any failure to hold this range could reopen downside toward the $55,000 realised-price anchor highlighted by on-chain data. Repeated rejections near $70,000 suggest overhead supply remains intact," said Subburaj.

Ethereum struggles to hold above $2,000 As for altcoins, Ethereum's struggles are mirrored by other major cryptocurrencies. Ethereum has struggled to break above the $2,000 mark, while other top altcoins like Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana continue to trade defensively. "Overall, the market continues to signal consolidation, which is resilient enough to avoid a disorderly breakdown," Subburaj added. At last check, Ethereum was trading around $1,997, with a 1.23 per cent gain. However, it has faced continuous resistance in reclaiming and holding above the $2,000 handle, with fragile support at $1,950. "Ethereum continues to face key resistance around $2,060, with fragile support near $1,950," said Sehgal.