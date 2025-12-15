From Bitcoin to meme coins: How Indian crypto portfolios evolved in 2025

The report signals a broader shift in investor behaviour, with half of the top-held tokens now classified as blue-chip cryptocurrencies. This suggests that long-term holders are increasingly prioritising established digital assets over speculative plays.

Dogecoin (DOGE), which topped the rankings last year, slipped to second place at 6.0 per cent, while Ethereum (ETH) maintained its third-place position at 5.2 per cent. Meme favourite Shiba Inu (SHIB) held steady at 4.5 per cent, reflecting the enduring loyalty of meme-coin enthusiasts.

Ripple (XRP) quietly climbed to 3.9 per cent, emerging as a sleeper hit. Cardano (ADA), Polygon (POL), Internet Computer (ICP), and Solana (SOL) retained their positions, each commanding between 2–3 per cent of portfolios. New entrant Pepe (PEPE) captured 1.9 per cent, indicating that Indian investors remain keen on exploring high-interest, emerging coins.

In 2025, Indian crypto investors appear to be balancing utility with speculative excitement. Layer 1 and Layer 2 ecosystems dominated portfolios, accounting for 32.5 per cent, reflecting confidence in foundational blockchain infrastructure and long-term scalability, the report said.

“A broader look at investment behaviour shows that half of the top 10 most-held coins are blue chips, signalling a preference for stability among long-term investors. On the trading side, behaviour differs sharply. Among the top 10 traded coins, traders are actively pursuing short-term opportunities, driven by market developments, ecosystem upgrades, or hype cycles,” the report noted.

Meme coins retained a strong following, with a 17 per cent share of holdings. Decentralised finance (DeFi) projects accounted for 11.5 per cent, indicating continued engagement with yield-generating protocols and broader on-chain financial activity. AI-driven tokens, the report noted, maintained momentum at 8.1 per cent, underlining growing investor interest in the convergence of artificial intelligence and blockchain.

Meanwhile, the BNB Chain ecosystem sustained a dedicated investor base at 4.8 per cent, supported by fast transactions, an active developer community, and a steady pipeline of new projects.