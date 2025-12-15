Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / From Bitcoin to meme coins: How Indian crypto portfolios evolved in 2025

From Bitcoin to meme coins: How Indian crypto portfolios evolved in 2025

The flagship digital asset now accounts for 8.1 per cent of total holdings, highlighting renewed investor appetite for stability in a market often defined by volatility

Bitcoin
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
After a brief dethronement last year, Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced back to reclaim its position as India’s most preferred cryptocurrency, according to CoinSwitch’s 'India’s Crypto Portfolio 2025: How India Invests'. The flagship digital asset now accounts for 8.1 per cent of total holdings, highlighting renewed investor appetite for stability in a market often defined by volatility.
 
The report signals a broader shift in investor behaviour, with half of the top-held tokens now classified as blue-chip cryptocurrencies. This suggests that long-term holders are increasingly prioritising established digital assets over speculative plays.
 
Dogecoin (DOGE), which topped the rankings last year, slipped to second place at 6.0 per cent, while Ethereum (ETH) maintained its third-place position at 5.2 per cent. Meme favourite Shiba Inu (SHIB) held steady at 4.5 per cent, reflecting the enduring loyalty of meme-coin enthusiasts.  ALSO READ | BoJ hawkish signals weigh on crypto; Bitcoin dips below $90k, ETH holds $3k 
Source: CoinSwitch ( India’s Crypto Portfolio 2025: How India Invests)
                                                    Ripple (XRP) quietly climbed to 3.9 per cent, emerging as a sleeper hit. Cardano (ADA), Polygon (POL), Internet Computer (ICP), and Solana (SOL) retained their positions, each commanding between 2–3 per cent of portfolios. New entrant Pepe (PEPE) captured 1.9 per cent, indicating that Indian investors remain keen on exploring high-interest, emerging coins.  ALSO READ | Non-metros accounted for 75% of crypto activity in 2025: CoinSwitch 
“A broader look at investment behaviour shows that half of the top 10 most-held coins are blue chips, signalling a preference for stability among long-term investors. On the trading side, behaviour differs sharply. Among the top 10 traded coins, traders are actively pursuing short-term opportunities, driven by market developments, ecosystem upgrades, or hype cycles,” the report noted. 
Source: CoinSwitch ( India’s Crypto Portfolio 2025: How India Invests)
                       

                      Portfolio trends: Balancing utility and excitement

In 2025, Indian crypto investors appear to be balancing utility with speculative excitement. Layer 1 and Layer 2 ecosystems dominated portfolios, accounting for 32.5 per cent, reflecting confidence in foundational blockchain infrastructure and long-term scalability, the report said.
 
Meme coins retained a strong following, with a 17 per cent share of holdings. Decentralised finance (DeFi) projects accounted for 11.5 per cent, indicating continued engagement with yield-generating protocols and broader on-chain financial activity. AI-driven tokens, the report noted, maintained momentum at 8.1 per cent, underlining growing investor interest in the convergence of artificial intelligence and blockchain.
 
Meanwhile, the BNB Chain ecosystem sustained a dedicated investor base at 4.8 per cent, supported by fast transactions, an active developer community, and a steady pipeline of new projects.
 

cryptocurrencies crypto trading Bitcoin buying Bitcoin trading Bitcoin prices

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

