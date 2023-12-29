Indian crypto investors may move to domestic platforms post FinMin's notice

Indian crypto players believe investors in the country may move to Indian platforms for their crypto investments after the Ministry of Finance issued show-cause notices to nine offshore virtual digital assets (VDA) service providers.

Players suggest crypto investors may be inclined to move towards homegrown cryptocurrency exchange platforms as international ones face the risk of getting banned from operating in the country.

“There was minimal activity on platforms after the implementation of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS). Investors had moved to offshore entities. I see people preferring Indian platforms over international ones which are at the risk of getting banned or shut down, or even show signs of moving out of the country. As a result, volumes might bounce back,” said Sumit Gupta, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, CoinDCX; a cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Platforms said investors will have to tread with caution and ensure the exchanges they invest in are in compliance with Indian laws.

“This will start a much-needed conversation around compliance of exchanges which do not operate in India and investors might have to look into whether or not these platforms have been abiding by the 1 per cent TDS rule since it could cause a mismatch in tax reporting. The next step could be to get these offshore exchanges to comply with Indian TDS laws for services provided to Indians residing in India,” said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX; a cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Companies said they are working to create a channel that ensures crypto investors with their investments in offshore exchanges can be transferred to domestic platforms.

“We are working to create a channel for investors whose investments are stuck with offshore exchanges that were served with the show cause. That's something that we are trying to solve. It is a complex problem,” Gupta added.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance had issued show-cause notices to VDA service providers such as Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, alongside Kucoin, Huobi, Kraken, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bitstamp, MEXC Global, and Bitfinex.

It had requested the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to block their websites. These websites were operating illegally, not complying with the Prevention of Money Laundering (PML) Act provisions.

India has over 19 million cryptocurrency investors, data from a report by cryptocurrency exchange platform CoinSwitch showed.

Nearly 75 per cent of these crypto investors belong to a young demographic, with ages spanning from 18 to 35 years, the report noted. This represents a significant interest in crypto among young users.

Gupta explains that Indian users or investors should only invest with entities that are registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

“Indian customers should interact with entities that are FIU registered, whether it is Indian exchanges or offshore exchanges. It will protect them in the long run,” he added.

Meanwhile, players are optimistic about the crypto space for next year.

“This is a good move before the next year starts, and the optimism around a potential bull run and the Bitcoin halving sets off the adoption rate in the country like never before. It will ensure a safe ecosystem for virtual digital asset adoption in the country where all entities need to prioritise user protection through the measures implemented by the government,” Menon said.

That said, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2023 in Mumbai, had noted that cryptocurrencies are a serious threat to global financial stability, especially for emerging market economies.