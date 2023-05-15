Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / South Korea's crypto exchanges Upbit, Bithumb raided in crypto scandal

South Korea's crypto exchanges Upbit, Bithumb raided in crypto scandal

Prosecutors raided two of South Korea's local crypto exchanges as part of an investigation into snowballing suspicions surrounding opposition lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk's digital assets, officials said

IANS Seoul
South Korea's crypto exchanges Upbit, Bithumb raided in crypto scandal

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prosecutors raided two of South Korea's local cryptocurrency exchanges on Monday as part of an investigation into the snowballing suspicions surrounding opposition lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk's digital assets, officials said.

A team of investigators from the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office seized transaction records and other materials from Upbit and Bithumb, they said, reports Yonhap news agency.

The move came as Rep. Kim has come under fire following revelations he owned around 800,000 Wemix coins in 2021, worth around 6 billion won ($4.5 million), a significant amount inconsistent with his frugal image. Suspicions have arisen over where the money came from and whether he used insider information.

The first-term lawmaker, who quit the main opposition Democratic Party on Sunday, has also faced allegations he traded cryptocurrency coins while he was attending at least two meetings of the judiciary committee of the National Assembly, which took place in May and November of last year.

Kim operates his digital wallets at Upbit and Bithumb.

--IANS

na/

Also Read

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Guest nations at G-7 worries over China's threats to Taiwan, Russia's war

S Korea, US to hold simulated drill to prevent North Korea's use of nukes

North Korea fired ballistic missile toward eastern waters: South Korea

North Korea fires one ballistic missile into the sea, says Seoul

Mudrex expands its footprint outside India, launches its platform in Italy

After ChatGPT, Sam Altman eyes to disrupt crypto world through Worldcoin

Bitcoin sinks to lowest since March after falling for a second straight day

Crypto wrap: Market in the red, total m-cap falls to $1.1 trillion

Goldman, Microsoft, Cboe and others team up to launch blockchain network

Topics :cryptocurrencySouth Korea

First Published: May 15 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story