Equities fairly valued, expect avg 5-7% real returns in 3-5 years: Gunwani

The June-quarter earnings of several IT companies have been positively received by the market. Do you believe the sector has turned a corner?

The valuations are attractive for sure and the absolute downside looks limited. However, we are not heavily overweight as the extent of disruption from AI is unclear and there are concerns about a slowdown in the global economy. We do believe largecap IT offers better risk-reward relative to several midcap peers, given the valuation gap. However, the long-term impact of AI on traditional IT services remains uncertain, warranting a balanced approach.