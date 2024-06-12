Investors have matured, bear market not a major worry for MFs: DP Singh

SBI Mutual Fund’s ascent to Rs 10 trillion in assets under management (AUM) is buoyed by the post-Covid rally in the equity market and bolstering of its distribution channels, says DP Singh, deputy managing director and joint CEO, SBI Mutual Fund. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar, Singh believes the AUM can touch Rs 20 trillion over the next five years if the market remains supportive. Edited excerpts:

What are the key drivers behind the Rs 10 trillion AUM milestone?

Over the years, we have worked to enhance our reach and increase the systematic investment plan (SIP) book size. The efforts have borne fruit. The monthly SIP inflow has more than doubled in the past few years to Rs 3,200 crore. The SBI brand, timely product launches, a strong reliable team, and the distribution network have also contributed to our growth. Not to forget the post-Covid bull market that has been a growth catalyst for us and the industry.



As our AUM is the largest, the gains from the market movement are also higher compared to other players.

Is the burgeoning size a hindrance in equity fund management? Considering that not all schemes can always be in the top quartile, the performance has been good. As far as the fund size is concerned, it makes a difference. For an equity scheme, once the size goes past Rs 50,000-60,000 crore, the ability to put more money in existing stocks gets limited. You have to look for more stocks but that is also not the best thing to do as you end up having a long tail (several stocks with small allocations).



Flexicap and ELSS funds are similar in structure, but they have delivered divergent performances in your case at 27 per cent and 55 per cent in the past year. Is it a planned move to manage funds with different styles? I won't say it is planned. When funds are managed by different people, the performance is bound to vary. Given that an ELSS is a closed-ended unlike flexicap funds, the fund management approach has to be different. In flexicap funds, fund managers have to be prepared for redemptions.

However, the diversity in fund management style does make sense, especially for a fund house like us as most of our investors put in money in more than one fund. It helps reduce the portfolio overlap.