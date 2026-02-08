Market rally hinges on earnings revival, valuation comfort: Chhaochharia

How does India compare with other emerging markets (EMs) on earnings and valuation?
Two years ago, global and regional earnings were weak, but now several markets — including China — are offering stronger earnings growth, aided also by technology exposure. Valuations there are also more reasonable. Historically, India’s earnings growth stood out versus peers, but this time the relative picture is different. That’s one of the unique features of the current cycle.
Does that mean India is stuck in a range-bound market?
Yes, for the near term. However, a few things can still improve the setup. One, the pace of foreign selling could slow. We don’t expect foreign investors to return aggressively, but the intensity of selling may ease. Two, when EMs as an asset class see inflows, India still gets some allocation — even if investors are underweight. Put together, foreign selling could moderate. A sustained rally, however, would require either stronger earnings or more attractive valuations.