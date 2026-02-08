Market rally hinges on earnings revival, valuation comfort: Chhaochharia

Indian equity valuations have corrected but remain insufficiently attractive for global investors, with earnings growth continuing to be the weak link, says Gautam Chhaochharia , head of global markets, India, at UBS. In an interview with Sundar Sethuraman and Samie Modak , Chhaochharia says the recent US trade deal has removed a key near-term overhang, though any meaningful upside to the economy will take time to materialise. Edited excerpts:

At the core, India is stuck in a triangle of valuations, earnings, and liquidity. Valuations remain expensive relative to peers, earnings growth has been weaker than expected, and while domestic liquidity is strong, capital raising has been even stronger — absorbing much of that liquidity. A year ago, valuations were even richer; they’ve corrected somewhat but are still not attractive enough for global investors. Earnings growth is the weak link. Some pickup is expected, but it’s not yet at a level that long-term investors expect from India or relative to the region.