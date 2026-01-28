India's outlook in 2026 looks better than in 2025: Axis MF's Ashish Gupta

Financials are a key focus. Credit growth has picked up sharply — from 8–9 per cent earlier to over 14 per cent. Both banks and NBFCs are beneficiaries. Margin compression is largely behind us, and margin recovery should begin over the next few quarters. Credit costs for NBFCs are also expected to ease. Autos are another beneficiary of rate cuts and GST rationalisation. We are also seeing early signs of a consumption revival, particularly in rural areas after a good monsoon. While recovery is uneven, discretionary consumption has started improving in pockets. Capital markets remain attractive as regulatory headwinds have eased and new listings have expanded the opportunity set, including exchanges. We are positive on power (especially transmission) and defence, despite recent corrections, as structural drivers remain intact. Metals have been added tactically, reflecting an improving global commodity cycle.