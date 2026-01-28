India's outlook in 2026 looks better than in 2025: Axis MF's Ashish Gupta

Why have global equity markets remained strong despite these risks?
Global growth has held up far better than expected. At the start of last year, many expected US growth to slow sharply due to higher tariffs, policy uncertainty and inflationary pressures to emerge. None of that played out. AI-related capital expenditure has supported growth, but more importantly, even as the US fiscal deficit did not expand, US GDP growth remained strong on the back of robust retail spending. Inflation, despite tariffs, remained under control, including goods inflation. Recent US inflation nowcasting indicates inflation is likely to moderate further. In fact, US nominal GDP growth in the last quarter was around 8 per cent, similar to India’s. Global PMIs and economic lead indicators continue to signal economic strength, which has supported equity markets.