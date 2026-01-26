Higher volumes, lower costs positive for UltraTech Cement stock

Sales volume was up 15 per cent Y-o-Y like-to-like with consolidated revenue reported at ₹21,830 crore (up 23 per cent Y-o-Y), operating profit at ₹3,920 crore (up 35 per cent), and adjusted net profit at ₹1,790 crore (up 32 per cent Y-o-Y). Sales volume was 38.9 million tonnes. RMC (ready-mix concrete) and white cement revenues increased 26 per cent and 6 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

Blended realisation declined 4 per cent Y-o-Y (down 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter, or Q-o-Q). The grey cement realisation was flat Y-o-Y. But operating expenditure per tonne declined 6 per cent Y-o-Y due to lower variable costs, other expenses, and freight costs. Depreciation rose 19 per cent while cost of finance was up 8 per cent Y-o-Y, and other income dropped 45 per cent Y-o-Y. The effective tax rate was 24.2 per cent, down from 25.2 per cent in Q2FY26 but up versus 19.4 per cent in Q3FY25. The company has also realised ₹200-250 crore from the sale of non-core assets, including a coal mining company in Indonesia.