Sentiment towards India more favourable than month ago: Abhiram Eleswarapu

Financials: Banks have performed well, particularly public sector undertaking (PSU) banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Credit growth is picking up, asset quality remains stable, and valuations are reasonable. Private banks may now offer better relative value.
What about metals, especially given the de-dollarisation trade and strong gold and silver performance?
Precious metals performed exceptionally well last year due to geopolitical risks, safety demand, central bank diversification, and a weaker dollar. Some of these tailwinds remain, but if the US Fed holds rates and the dollar stabilises as we expect, returns are likely to be more measured this year compared to last year’s outsized gains.