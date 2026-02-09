Smallcaps, midcaps could see more pain: Ambit Capital's Nitin Bhasin

Today, smallcaps trade at about 1.1x the Nifty on median price-earnings (P/E) ratio, whereas historically these cycles settle closer to 0.8x. More importantly, empirical evidence suggests muted SMID one-year forward returns at these entry multiples. Even if domestic flows soften the correction somewhat, the grind will continue. Valuations, not just prices, need to adjust.

Over the last three years, earnings projections were largely met, which has somewhat led to a false sense of optimism. Now we are back to cutting numbers again. For 2025-26 (FY26), nine-month earnings cuts are the highest in the last four years. The problem is not just slower growth, but also the quality of growth. Incremental FY26 earnings is concentrated within commodities, metals, and oil & gas, wherein historically, estimates have not been met. FY27 earnings recovery hinges largely upon financials (BFSI) and any sectoral headwind could derail the entire index’s earnings trajectory.