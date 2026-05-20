We still lack a robust climate risk hedging tool, says NCDEX chief

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) on Wednesday announced India’s first exchange-traded weather derivatives contract, Rain Mumbai, based on rainfall data in Mumbai sourced from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The contracts will be traded from May 29. Arun Raste , managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), NCDEX, says nearly half the country is dependent on the farm sector and yet there is no proper market-linked product to hedge monsoon risks. In an interaction with Khushboo Tiwari in Mumbai, he talks about expansion into new product segments. Edited excerpts:

Could you explain the rationale behind the rainfall derivatives product and how market participants could use it?

Many sectors beyond farming are exposed to rainfall risk. For instance, if a power company depends significantly on hydropower and rainfall is weak, crop insurance will not help it. Similarly, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) companies, fertiliser firms, seed companies, and lenders to the rural economy are all exposed to monsoon risks. Rainfall derivatives provide a mechanism to hedge such exposures.

Rainfall affects agriculture directly and changes consumption behaviour because nearly half the country is still dependent on the farm sector. At present, there is no proper market-linked product to hedge these risks. Crop insurance exists, but it is limited largely to agriculture and depends on government declarations such as drought or flood situations.

Climate risk is also economic risk, and until now there has not been a proper hedging instrument for it. The current pilot consists of four monthly contracts — June, July, August, and September — based on long-period average rainfall data over the last 30 years. Going ahead, we are exploring eastern monsoon contracts and temperature-linked products as well. Temperature contracts could potentially run throughout the year.

How do you see the weather derivatives market evolving from here?

Mumbai sits almost at the centre of the monsoon movement across India. The southwest monsoon reaches Kerala first and gradually moves northward, with Mumbai being a key midpoint. Another important factor was data availability. The IMD has extensive historical rainfall data for Mumbai. Also, Mumbai’s rainfall patterns have economic relevance for surrounding regions. Cities such as Nashik, Pune, and Surat can potentially use Mumbai-linked contracts as a proxy for hedging rainfall risk.

Why was Mumbai selected as the reference point for the pilot contract?

What steps are being taken to ensure adoption and liquidity in the new contracts?

Before launching the product, we consulted a wide range of stakeholders, including farmers, FMCG companies, brokers, and other market participants, to assess whether there was genuine demand. The feedback was positive.

We are also considering a liquidity enhancement scheme permitted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to improve participation. A circular on that could come shortly.

NCDEX has gone through a difficult phase in recent years. What are the next steps for the exchange?