Capex revival, US-Iran truce key to next market upmove

The ongoing earnings season has also been healthy. Around 80 per cent of Nifty 500 companies have reported results so far, with double-digit growth in aggregate revenues (+13 per cent) and adjusted profit after tax (+32 per cent). We also expect the Indian rupee to stabilise with government intervention and easing of geopolitical tensions. Improving fundamentals should also bring foreign capital flows back into the country. Supported by these triggers and an expected resolution of the crisis, we expect markets to move towards all-time highs.