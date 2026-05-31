Global investors still under-allocated to emerging mkts: Candace Browning

AI is set to reshape how banking services are delivered and consumed across retail, wealth, and payments, enabling more personalised and real-time customer experiences. At the same time, it offers a significant productivity boost by automating back-office, compliance, coding, and other repetitive workflows, allowing firms to reallocate resources toward revenue-generating activities, even as markets like India debate its potential impact on BPO jobs. This technology also creates the potential for market share shifts, as banks with scale, talent, and early adoption capabilities could gain advantage, while slower or smaller players risk falling behind. However, consistent with prior waves of technological change from online to mobile to cloud, AI is more likely to reshape incumbents than fully disintermediate them, given their established customer bases and ongoing investment in technology. At the same time, AI amplifies cyber and model risks, necessitating continued investment in defenses and closer coordination with regulators and government agencies.