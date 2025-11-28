Home / Markets / IPO / Aequs IPO opens Dec 3; sets price band at ₹118-124: Check key details here

Aequs aims to raise ₹921.81 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 54 million shares worth ₹670 crore and an offer for sale of 20.3 million shares worth ₹251.81 crore

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
Aequs IPO price band: Aequs, a diversified contract manufacturing company, has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹118 to ₹124 per share. The company aims to raise ₹921.81 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 54 million shares worth ₹670 crore and an offer for sale of 20.3 million shares worth ₹251.81 crore. Under the OFS, Amicus Capital Private Equity I LLP, Amicus Capital Partners India Fund II, Melligeri Private Family Foundation, Amicus Capital Partners India Fund I, and Raman Subramanian are the selling shareholders.
 
Incorporated in 2000, Aequs is involved in manufacturing and operating a special economic zone in India to offer fully vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities in the Aerospace segment. The company's diverse product portfolio includes components for engine systems, landing systems, cargo and interiors, structures, assemblies and turning for the aerospace clients. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP),  the company has reserved not more than 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 10 per cent for retail investors and not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Aequs IPO:

Aequs IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, and close on Friday, December 5, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, December 8, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Aequs IPO IPO lot size

The lot size for an application is 120 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,800 to bid for one lot or 120 shares at the upper end price and in multiples thereof.

Aequs IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers.

Aequs IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds towards loan repayment, investment in subsidiaries AeroStructures Manufacturing India and Aequs Consumer Products. It will also use the proceeds for purchasing machinery and equipment for Aequs and AeroStructures. The remaining will be used for general corporate purposes.

Aequs financial snapshot

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2025 (H1FY26), the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹537.15 crore, up 17.03 per cent from ₹458.9 crore in the year-ago period. The company's loss for the period slipped to ₹16.97 crore in H1FY26 from ₹71.7 crore in the H1FY25.
 
In FY25, the company posted a revenue from operations of ₹924.6 crore, down 4.19 per cent from ₹965.07 crore in the previous fiscal. It reported a net loss of ₹102.34 crore against ₹14.2 crore in FY24. 

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

