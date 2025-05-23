Airtel Payments Bank to list by September 2027, says CEO Anubrata Biswas

Airtel Payments Bank is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of September 2027, in line with a regulatory mandate after it crossed a net worth of ₹500 crore last year, Anubrata Biswas, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), said.

The payments bank, which surpassed the ₹500 crore net worth mark in September 2024, is required to go public within three years of reaching that threshold.

“Our net worth in FY25 — September 2024 to be precise — crossed ₹500 crore. The regulatory mandate is that we must list within three years. So, September 2027 is the end date by which we must get listed, and that gives the overall context of where we are headed,” Biswas told Business Standard during an interaction in the city.

ALSO READ: Rupee posts biggest single-day gain in over two years on RBI action The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) guidelines on the licensing of small finance banks mandate a public listing within three years from the date an entity attains a net worth of ₹500 crore. While the operating guidelines for payments banks do not explicitly state this requirement, Biswas said the same rule applies to payments banks as well. Airtel Payments Bank’s net profit in FY25 stood at ₹63 crore, up 82.5 per cent from ₹34.5 crore in FY24. The net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25) was ₹26 crore.

Sequentially, net profit grew 40.5 per cent from ₹18.5 crore in Q3FY25. The bank’s revenue for FY25 was ₹2,709 crore, up 47.5 per cent from ₹1,836 crore in FY24. Revenue for Q4FY25 was ₹726 crore, a 34.7 per cent increase from ₹539 crore in Q4FY24. Sequentially, revenue rose 3.7 per cent from ₹700 crore in Q3FY25. “Four years ago, 90 per cent of our revenue came from payments. Today, 60 per cent comes from transactions, 30–33 per cent from the bank account business — that is, savings accounts — and the rest from net interest income (NII),” Biswas said.