Logistics firm Shiprocket confidentially files draft papers for IPO

E-commerce enablement firm Shiprocket has pre-filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO), according to an advertisement published in a financial daily on Wednesday.

The Temasek- and Zomato-backed company is looking to raise around Rs 2,000–2,500 crore through the public issue. The offer will comprise a mix of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing investors.

Shiprocket has onboarded Axis Capital Ltd, BofA Securities, JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd as merchant bankers.

The funds raised from the fresh issue, if included, are likely to be allocated towards product development, strategic acquisitions, expansion of logistics and warehousing infrastructure, and enhancement of the company’s technology stack, a source privy to the matter said.

ALSO READ: Belrise Industries IPO day 1 update; subscription lags at 47%, GMP 14% In an earlier interaction with Business Standard, Saahil Goel, managing director and chief executive officer of Shiprocket, shared that the company would ramp up acquisitions this calendar year, identifying the four pillars of its acquisition strategy as businesses in fulfilment and shipping, finance, payments, and marketing. “We have been acquisitive in the past. We have been profitable for this financial year, and we will end the year the same way, which means we have the capability to use cash to drive acceleration. If you ask me if we will ramp up this year, the answer is yes,” Goel said.

According to data shared by Shiprocket, the company clocks over Rs 25,000 crore in gross merchandise value and processes over 490 million e-commerce transactions. It is growing at an annual rate of approximately 30 per cent.

Shiprocket currently has over 400,000 merchants and covers 19,000 pin codes across India, while reaching more than 160 countries through its cross-border capabilities, the company said.