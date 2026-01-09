Amagi Media Labs IPO opens Jan 13; sets price band at ₹343-361: Key details

Amagi Media Labs IPO: Bengaluru-based SaaS company Bengaluru-based SaaS company Amagi Media Labs , which is backed by investors like Premji Invest, Accel, and Norwest Venture, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹343 to ₹361 per share.

The company is eyeing ₹816 crore through the fresh issue of 22.6 million equity shares, and shareholders will be selling 26.9 million equity shares through an offer-for-sale (OFS) for ₹972.62 crore. At the upper end price, the issue size stands at ₹1,788.62 crore.

Under the OFS, PI Opportunities Fund, Accel India, Trudy Holdings, Norwest Venture Partners, Rahul Garg, Rajat Garg, Kollengode Ramanathan Lakshminarayana, Prem Gupta, and Rajesh Ramaiah are the selling shareholders.

Founded in 2008, Amagi Media Labs is engaged in cloud-based broadcast and connected TV technology. Its platform help content providers and distributors upload and deliver video over the internet (commonly known as streaming) through smart televisions, smartphones and applications. It also helps monetise such content through targeted advertising services for advertisers. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 10 per cent for retail investors and not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs). Amagi Media IPO GMP On Friday, January 9, 2026, the unlisted shares of Amagi Media were trading at ₹404, up ₹43 or 11.91 per cent from the upper end price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Here are the key details of Amagi Media Labs IPO: Amagi Media Labs IPO key dates According to the RHP, Amagi Media IPO will open for public bidding on Tuesday, January 13 and close on Friday, January 16, 2026. The anchor investment period will be one day before the issue opening date, i.e. Monday, January 12, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 19, 2026. Shares of Amagi Media Labs will make their debut on the bourses, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Amagi Media Labs IPO lot size Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 41 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of 14,801 to bid for at least one lot at the upper-end price and in multiples thereof.