Home / Markets / IPO / Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 82.6 times on closing day of bidding

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 82.6 times on closing day of bidding

The portion for non-institutional investors garnered a whopping 209.40 times subscription. The category for retail individual investors got subscribed 54.96 times

initial public offering, IPO
The company's IPO has a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offering (IPO) of Amanta Healthcare Ltd received 82.60 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Wednesday.

The Rs 126-crore IPO got bids for 57,81,83,634 shares against 70,00,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for non-institutional investors garnered a whopping 209.40 times subscription. The category for retail individual investors got subscribed 54.96 times and qualified institutional buyers part received 35.86 times subscription.

The company's IPO has a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares.

The price range for the offering has been fixed at Rs 120-126 per share.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager to the offering.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian shadow banks' IPO boom falters amid mounting credit stress

Sebi clears IPOs of 13 firms including Urban Company, Boat's parent

Sugs Lloyd IPO receives 3.23 times subscription on final day of offer

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 19.60 times offer size on day 2 of offer

Tata Capital eyes $2 bn IPO after global roadshows; valuation at $18 bn

Topics :IPO CalendarIPO activityipo filing

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story