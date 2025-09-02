Home / Markets / IPO / Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 19.60 times offer size on day 2 of offer

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 19.60 times offer size on day 2 of offer

The Rs 126-crore IPO got bids for 13,72,33,656 shares against 70,00,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data

The price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 120-126 per share. The IPO will conclude on Wednesday.
The initial public offer of Amanta Healthcare Ltd received 19.60 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Tuesday.

The Rs 126-crore IPO got bids for 13,72,33,656 shares against 70,00,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The quota for non-institutional investors fetched 36.39 times subscription, while the category for retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed 23.31 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 53 per cent subscription.

The company's initial public offering (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares.

The price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 120-126 per share. The IPO will conclude on Wednesday.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

