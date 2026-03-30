Amir Chand IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online

This was followed by retail investors and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their respective categories by 1.36 times and 1.11 times, respectively.

Click on the ‘Investors’ tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select ‘IPO’ and then ‘Application Status Check’.

Step 2: Navigate to the Application Status Check

Open your web browser and go to: https://www.bseindia.com

Alternatively, you can go directly to: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 3: Enter the required information

In the ‘Issue Type’ field, select ‘Equity’.

In the ‘Company Name’ field, type ‘Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar’.

Enter either your PAN number or your application number.

Step 4: Click ‘Search’

Once you have entered the required details, click the ‘Search’ button.

Step 5: View the allotment status

The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether or not you have been allotted shares.

If allotted, you will receive the credit of equivalent shares in your Demat account.

Check Amir Chand IPO allotment status online on registrar’s website – Direct link

Investors can also check the allotment status of the Amir Chand IPO by visiting the official website of Kfin Technologies: