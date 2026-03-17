Arohan Financial Services to file draft papers for IPO by March-end: MD

“This 60-40 change from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gives us more space to look at other revenues, including secure products. We have already done a detailed project note on gold loans for our board to consider. We are also looking at other asset classes like loans against property, vehicle loans and two-wheeler loans. We will hopefully launch at least one of those verticals in the next financial year. But the idea is also to use the current network of people,” Nambiar added.