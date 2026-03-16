Sebi clears IPOs of Travelstack, Learnfluence, Tea Post; 3 issues withdrawn

Three companies -- travel technology firm Travelstack Tech, Learnfluence Education, which operates the 'Lakshya' coaching centres, and tea cafe chain Tea Post --have received approval from Sebi to raise funds through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), according to an update from the market regulator on Monday.

Meanwhile, Rays Power Infra, Madhur Iron & Steel and Arjun Jewellers saw their documents "withdrawn or returned" during March 9-13, the update showed.

The development comes at a time when Indian equity markets are under pressure due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

So far this year, 12 companies have tapped the IPO market to raise funds. One issue is currently underway, while few others are expected to hit the market later this month.

According to Sebi data, Travelstack Tech, Learnfluence Education and Tea Post had filed their preliminary IPO documents between June and December and received the regulator's observations during March 10-11. In Sebi's terminology, the issuance of observations is equivalent to approval to proceed with the public offering. Travelstack Tech's proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 250 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2,68,52,969 shares by promoters and other shareholders, as per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). Of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 135 crore will be used for working capital requirements, Rs 45 crore for repayment of debt, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.